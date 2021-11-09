Fairfield Co. Council approves employee bonus plan and gives more to first responders

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In a reversal, the Fairfield County Council approved $4,000 bonuses for “safety-sensitive” county employees Monday night.

The employees include the Sheriff’s Office, the Coroner’s Office, EMS, fire, detention center, 911 dispatch, building maintenance, and other agencies deemed critical to public safety.

Volunteer firefighters also saw a boost to $600, when originally being slated for $200.

Other full-time county employees will get $1,200 bonuses. Part-time employees will receive $600 and temporary employees will receive $200.

Council members were split on whether to amend the ordinance from the original $1.6 million price tag to the $2.1 million it ultimately became with the bonuses.

However, once the ordinance was amended, the council voted unanimously to approve it.

The ordinance almost entirely allocates the American Rescue Plan funds so far made available to the county. Ultimately, the county will receive $4.3 million in the federal aid package.

The passage of the ordinance was not guaranteed.

In October, the council had voted 4 to 3 to move the ordinance forward without the changes, over the frustrations of first responders. District 2 Councilmember Shirley Greene voted with the majority.

On Monday, Greene changed her stance on the issue, creating an opportunity to move forward on the bonuses. She voted with Councilmembers Cornelius Robinson, Douglas Pauley, and Clarence Gilbert in a key motion vote to move the changes forward.

Chair Moses Bell and Councilmembers Mikel Trapp and Timothy Roseborough were the minority in the vote.

Fairfield County joins Columbia, Richland County, and Lexington County for tiering bonuses based on risk.

Roughly 50 first responders looked on throughout the meeting and urged the council to make the changes in the public comment section.

They cheered when the council unanimously passed the bonuses at the end of the meeting.

Fairfield County EMS Director Mike Tanner also spoke, warning his agency’s ability to recruit and retain workers would be directly impacted by the decision. “Anytime anything like this happens, it definitely shows the appreciation of the job they did and the job they’re still doing and it definitely helps the morale of our crews.”

Other changes to the ordinance included removing council members from receiving the funds, something that had received scrutiny in October.

It also allocated $12,000 to the Fairfield County Library. The allocations outside of the employee bonuses include:

$500,000 to repair the roof on the Department of Health and Human Services building;

$350,000 for a Community Mini Park on Overlook Road, Blackstock SC. Parcel ID-019-00-00-002-000;

$150,000 for upgrades to Willie Lee Robinson Park, 17460 Newberry Road, Blair SC 29015. Parcel ID-081-00-00-040-000;

$75,000 to provide funding for the Project Manager position in the Economic Development Department;

$30,000 to repair a fire truck engine;

$8,000 to the Communities in Schools program to enhance participation; and

$12,000 to the Fairfield County Library.

The ordinance requires the bonuses to be paid to the county employees in the next two pay periods.

