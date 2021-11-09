Lanes reopen after crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An outbound lane has reopened in the 900 block of Main Street and US-1 in Lexington after a crash.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Swartz Road, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the crash was due to a driver following too closely.

