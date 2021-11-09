Columbia man sentenced to 14 years for narcotics, firearms charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to 14 years for narcotics and firearms charges.

Darryl Ryan Bostick, 39, of Columbia, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court evidence, the Columbia Police Department was called to an area to reports of Vernon Wendell Griffin selling drugs.

Officers say they saw Griffin driving a Ford Expedition to a nearby business. Shortly after, they saw Bostick arrive in another car and get into the Expedition. Law enforcement attempted to make contact and Bostick fled.

Both cars were searched by police, who found 26 grams of cocaine in the Expedition. In the car Bostick arrived in, they found a hat with 104 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of cocaine base and methadone pills along with a 9 mm handgun.

A US District judge sentenced Bostick to 168 months in federal prison with no chance for parole. Griffin was also charged and pled guilty. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison.

