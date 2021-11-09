SkyView
Columbia City Council votes to repeal mask mandate

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council has voted to end the city’s mask mandate.

The mask mandate was put into place in October due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine encourages people to get vaccinated to prevent the spread.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

