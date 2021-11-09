Biden disapproval rating grows before midterms

WASHINGTON (WCSC/WXIX/CNN/AP) - A new poll finds a majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job so far.

According to the survey from CNN, 52 percent of Americans disapprove while 48 percent approve.

The number of Americans who disapprove has grown wider during recent months.

A deeper dive reveals 58% of Americans say Biden has not paid enough attention to the nation’s most important problems. For about a third of the people, that’s the economy. For about one-fifth, it’s COVID-19.

“They are in a show me, don’t tell me mode. I think we’re going to show them in the weeks and months ahead,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said.

The poll was completed over the first four days in November before the bi-partisan infrastructure bill was passed.

With one victory, the passage of his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill under his belt, Biden now turns to part two: passing an even larger spending bill that will require the support of virtually all Democrats.

The roughly $2 trillion framework to expand the social safety net and curb climate change faces multiple hurdles and must pass the House before likely being changed by the senate.

“I’m sure the Senate will make changes. That’s the way the legislative process works,” Klain said.

For now, administration officials are selling the infrastructure bill.

“A lot of this sells itself because communities never needed to be persuaded that their bridge needed to be fixed, or that their airport needed an upgrade, or that their ports needed investment,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

With nearly $600 billion in new federal aid, the historic investment includes more than $100 billion to improve aging highways, roads and bridges; another $39 billion for modernizing public transit, $25 billion to improve airports, $55 billion for clean drinking water and $65 billion to boost internet access.

Only 13 House Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill.

“Infrastructure, however, enjoys a 75% approval rating, passed on a bipartisan basis and I think it was the right thing to do,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said.

The White House hopes the trillion-dollar investment will fix roads, create jobs and boost the president’s approval rating.

“If a president can get two legislative houses of his own party to deliver, the president suddenly becomes pretty popular,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said.

A recent NBC News poll, published last week, showed an even lower result. That poll placed Biden’s approval rating at just 42%, down from 53% back in April.

The president’s approval rating is increasingly a topic of concern for Democrats as they get closer to next year’s midterm elections.

Republicans, meanwhile, are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year.

The GOP is buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

Democrats were already battling historical precedent dictating that the party that captures the White House struggles in subsequent elections and a 27-23 GOP advantage in occupying governor’s offices nationwide. Democrats insist the national political landscape could shift before November 2022, and see some of their own pickup opportunities in top races.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.