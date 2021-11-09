Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man who listed someone else’s property on Facebook Marketplace was arrested Wednesday, November 3.

Telvin Barno-Montgomery collected $1,800 from a Sumter woman on October 26 after selling a storage shed that did not belong to him on Facebook Marketplace, according to officials. Deputies say he did not have permission to sell the property.

The victim notified the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office of the exchange when she realized she was scammed.

An investigation began, and another listing was found by officials. Barno-Montgomery had listed a mobile home for sale without a title for $4,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators scheduled a time to meet with Barno-Montgomery when the other listing was found. He attempted to flee the area before contact was made, but The Community Action Team was able to stop him.

He was taken into custody and charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses with a value of $2,000 or less, obtaining signature or property under false pretenses with a value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and third-degree burglary first offense.

Another warrant also states Barno-Montgomery entered the mobile home he attempted to sell on Facebook Marketplace in order to take photos of the property for the listing.

Barno-Montgomery’s bond was set for $5,000 after being moved to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was later released Thursday, November 4.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.