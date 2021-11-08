SkyView
Three displaced in Lexington County house fire

File photo
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Lexington County.

The family’s home located on George Brown Road was damaged by a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Red Cross officials.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross’ disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family with immediate needs and resources.

If you’d like to learn more on how you can help, click here.

