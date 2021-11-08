SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC father set to appeal death sentence tomorrow after murdering his five children

Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death penalty trial at the Lexington County Courthouse. 5/2/19(Tracy Glantz | tglantz@thestate.com)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Timothy Ray Jones Jr. will challenge his death sentence verdict Tuesday.

Jones, Jr. was found guilty of five counts of murder in 2019 after originally pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jones’s children- Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1, were killed “by means of strangulation and/or other violent means or instruments” in 2014. The bodies of his children were found in garbage bags in Alabama.

Jones was found under the influence in Mississippi, where he was also arrested.

Excluding relevant mitigating evidence during sentencing, and refusing to instruct the jury on the consequences of a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict will be mentioned in his appeal. During the trial, Jones Jr.’s defense stated he was schizophrenic, but there was no documented diagnosis at the time of his crimes.

Jones, Jr. will be challenging his conviction alleging certain jurors should have been qualified or disqualified from the case. He never took the stand in his own defense.

A livestream will be attached to this story as proceedings occur tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
File photo
Three displaced in Lexington County house fire

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures this week
The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
FILE
Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher’s car