SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among Astroworld concert dead
Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest
crime scene tape
Newberry officials investigating suspicious deaths
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions