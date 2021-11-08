SkyView
Officials: Prisma Health will mandate vaccine for staff

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health says it will continue to require staff to be vaccinated.

The statement came Monday, just days after a federal court stayed President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies that have more than 100 employees.

Officials say they have encouraged staff to get vaccinated if they are eligible and will comply with all federal requirements, including the ones recently announced.

At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team,” said Tammie Epps, Spokesperson for Prisma Health. “We have begun implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance.”

