SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher’s car

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A group of students stole car keys and cash from a North Carolina school teacher’s purse before crashing the vehicle they took into a tree, a sheriff’s office said.

The reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the tote bag of a teacher at Wiley Middle School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also confirmed the incident.

Winston-Salem police spotted the vehicle around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Hours later, the sheriff’s office said, a person driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree. The driver fled and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

School district spokesman Brent Campbell said security and surveillance cameras helped law enforcement identify the students, who will be disciplined according to district policy. Specific details are protected by federal student privacy laws, Campbell said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
File photo
Three displaced in Lexington County house fire

Latest News

Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
SC father set to appeal death sentence tomorrow after murdering his five children
wis
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures this week
The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat