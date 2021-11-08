Newberry officials investigating suspicious deaths

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry officials are looking into the death of two men.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home around 5:30 p.m. when family members could not contact their family members, according to deputies.

Inside the home, they found two men dead. SLED was called in to process the crime scene of what deputies say, are suspicious deaths.

There has not been a cause of death released.

Officials say the incident is contained to the crime scene and the public is not in eminent danger.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, call NCSO at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

