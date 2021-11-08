SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry officials investigating suspicious deaths

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry officials are looking into the death of two men.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home around 5:30 p.m. when family members could not contact their family members, according to deputies.

Inside the home, they found two men dead. SLED was called in to process the crime scene of what deputies say, are suspicious deaths.

There has not been a cause of death released.

Officials say the incident is contained to the crime scene and the public is not in eminent danger.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, call NCSO at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
The average price per gallon of gas in South Carolina fell by one cent last week as oil prices...
Gas prices show slight fall over last week
wis
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures this week
The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols