N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.

The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.

The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him “a fraud” and “very dangerous.”

Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the “Moondance” singer’s claims “bizarre and irresponsible.”

Swann’s lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings “are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022.” The lawsuit was first reported in the Sunday Life newspaper.

Morrison’s lawyer, Joe Rice, said the singer would contest the claim. He said Morrison will argue “that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

