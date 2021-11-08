Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two shoplifters stole over $5900 worth of merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement in Lexington County last Friday.

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the incident.

A green Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was seen driven away by the suspects.

They have been involved with similar incidents in the area, officers said.

LPD needs to identify two shoplifters who stole over $5,900 of wiring from Lowes Home Improvement in the Town of Lexington on November 5, 2021.



They left in a green Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck and have both been involved in multiple similar incidents in other jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/eywytewWHk — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 8, 2021

If you have information about these individuals, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.