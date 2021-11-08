SkyView
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the incident.(Lexington County Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Nov. 8, 2021
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two shoplifters stole over $5900 worth of merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement in Lexington County last Friday.

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the incident.

A green Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was seen driven away by the suspects.

They have been involved with similar incidents in the area, officers said.

If you have information about these individuals, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

