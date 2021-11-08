SkyView
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games

File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Hale McGranahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - Frank Martin announced Monday that the South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team will be without one of its top returning players, to start this season.

Keyshawn Bryant is suspended for the first five games, due to a violation of athletics department policy. Bryant, a fourth-year wing from Winter Haven, Fla., continues to practice with the team.

South Carolina opens its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday night against USC-Upstate. The suspension will leave the Gamecocks without Bryant until the Nov. 28 game against Rider. He’ll miss both games this weekend in the Asheville Championship: Princeton and Western Kentucky/Minnesota. UAB (Nov. 18) and Wofford (Nov. 23) travel to South Carolina before the end of Bryant’s suspension.

Last month, Southeastern Conference coaches voted Bryant preseason second-team All-SEC. He averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 2020-21 campaign.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

