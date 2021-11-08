SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 82 words with a read time of approximately 24 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.

Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Three of them have been taken to Atrium CMC, according to first responders.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and fire officials on scene, the bus ran a stop sign and was struck.

The bus is with Rocky River High School and one student did have minor injuries, first responders said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County identified
Several incidents slow down traffic in the Midlands
Several incidents Wednesday morning slow down traffic in the Midlands
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter