First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered showers in the Midlands Thursday into Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking ahead to rain for Veterans Day.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be a cold one. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s under clear skies.

· We’ll see sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

· Prepare for some rain on Veterans Day.

· A cold front will push through the area Thursday, giving way to scattered showers, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40-50%.

· Some showers will likely stick around into early Friday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s.

· Sunny, breezy weather is expected Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. More sun is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, it will be a cold one. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s under clear skies. Bundle up!

High pressure will continue to control our weather Tuesday, giving way to sunny skies and warm weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

We’ll see a few more clouds Wednesday in advance of a cold front. Still, Wednesday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The cold front will move through the Midlands on Veterans Day, giving way to scattered showers. Rain will likely move into the area by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40-50% for now. We’ll keep you posted about it.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue into early Friday. In fact, rain chances are around 30% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The sun returns Saturday. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 60s Highs will fall into the upper 50s by Sunday.

