College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston officials are easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging signs” about a downward trend in the latest surge.

Starting Monday, the college will lift its current limit of 50 people at college-sponsored indoor gatherings on or off-campus. The limits will revert to the posted fire code capacity of the indoor space where the event takes place, according to a message sent to the campus community. A non-student college employee must be present, either in person or virtually, to help manage the event.

CofC officials still recommend that eating and drinking in large groups should be limited and to have food to go when possible.

“When possible and to minimize direct contact, events/gatherings should not include mingling or reception activities,” the message states.

The college is also easing restrictions on guests in residence halls. Fellow students will be allowed to be signed in as guests. Non-CofC student guests remain prohibited.

Face coverings will still be required and CofC is still strongly recommending social distancing.

“We urge all students, employees and visitors to remain vigilant in the ongoing fight against this deadly virus,” the message states.

The college says it is also exploring the possibility of holding a booster shot clinic on campus for eligible employees.

