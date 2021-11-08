SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal said the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT DAY - Frost possible this morning
South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate...
SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Missing teen rescued after making a hand gesture she learned from TikTok to signal for help