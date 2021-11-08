SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2 snack food companies expected to raise prices next year

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy,...
Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.(Source: Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everything seems more expensive these days, from gas to food.

Now two snack food companies said they’re going to raise prices.

Expect to pay more for things like Oreos and Easy Mac as Mondelez and Kraft Heinz charge more for their products.

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.

The company’s CEO says that’s to combat inflation, which he pegs at hitting 6% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kraft is already reaping the benefits of charging consumers more. The company said its higher-than-expected profits came from raising prices on most of its products by 5%.

Expect those hikes to continue.

One grocery distributor reported it received a letter from Kraft indicating it plans to raise prices of some varieties of Jell-O Pudding by 16%, and some of its macaroni and cheese products will jump 20%.

The company reportedly warned prices on hundreds of its products will go up next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N....
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Christmas Tree arrives at State House
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
Biden administration urges schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids