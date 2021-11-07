SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gamecocks lead Gators at half

Both SEC teams enter the game with 4-4 records with hopes to stay alive in the toughest...
Both SEC teams enter the game with 4-4 records with hopes to stay alive in the toughest division in college football.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina comes off their bye week to take on the Florida Gators in Columbia.

Both SEC teams enter the game with 4-4 records hoping to stay alive in the toughest division in college football.

The Gamecock’s biggest story entering the match -- super senior quarterback Zeb Noland is not active in tonight’s game. Instead, it’s the fifth-year signal-caller Jason Brown leading the offense of the Gamecocks.

RELATED | Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure

The Gamecock defense came to play out of the gates, immediately stopping the Gators on their first drive and forcing a punt. The offense responded, driving a length of the field and putting 3 on the board with a Parker White field goal.

On the ensuing Gator possession, they wasted no time getting back into the game. Quarterback Emory Jones completed a monster pass to Justin Shorter for 52 yards. This set up a Shorter to Xzavier Henderson 12-yard touchdown catch. Gators led 7-3 in the middle of the first.

Sure enough, the Gamecock offense responded. ZaQuandre White burst for a 54-yard run setting up a 2-yard JuJu McDowell touchdown run. The Gamecocks led 10-7 at the end of the first.

Florida would even the score early in the second with a 30-yard Chris Howard field goal.

The theme of the game through the early second? Big plays on offense.

That proved true yet again on the first Gamecock drive of the quarter.

Kevin Harris stiff-armed his way down the sideline for a run of 39 yards, putting the Gamecocks into Parker White’s field goal territory. He drilled the 35-yard field goal. 10-13 midway through the second, South Carolina.

Jason Brown and Josh Vann went to work in the second. Two huge plays, a 50-yard completion from Brown to Vann, followed by a 24-yard touchdown between the two put the Gamecocks up by 10.

South Carolina marched down the field yet again before the half, setting up a 40-yard White field goal again.

With only about a minute in the half... Emory Jones had the ball knocked out by defensive end Aaron Sterling. The ball was recovered by South Carolina’s Jabari Ellis who ran the ball in all the way for a touchdown.

10-30, Gamecocks at the half.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say
A WIS investigation into Kershaw County law enforcement records found the sheriff was presented...
KCSO documents show 2nd instance where Sheriff knew of deputy’s behavior before alleged assault
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead...
Tigers Cruise Past Hurricanes Behind Hall’s 23-Point Night
The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.
Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure
The South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to College Station to take on the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies...
Gamecocks lose to No. 17 Texas A&M 14-44
Doty, who has been dealing with the injury, re-aggravated his foot this past Saturday against...
Gamecock QB Luke Doty out for remainder of season