Gamecocks lead Gators at half

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina comes off their bye week to take on the Florida Gators in Columbia.

Both SEC teams enter the game with 4-4 records hoping to stay alive in the toughest division in college football.

The Gamecock’s biggest story entering the match -- super senior quarterback Zeb Noland is not active in tonight’s game. Instead, it’s the fifth-year signal-caller Jason Brown leading the offense of the Gamecocks.

RELATED | Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure

The Gamecock defense came to play out of the gates, immediately stopping the Gators on their first drive and forcing a punt. The offense responded, driving a length of the field and putting 3 on the board with a Parker White field goal.

On the ensuing Gator possession, they wasted no time getting back into the game. Quarterback Emory Jones completed a monster pass to Justin Shorter for 52 yards. This set up a Shorter to Xzavier Henderson 12-yard touchdown catch. Gators led 7-3 in the middle of the first.

Sure enough, the Gamecock offense responded. ZaQuandre White burst for a 54-yard run setting up a 2-yard JuJu McDowell touchdown run. The Gamecocks led 10-7 at the end of the first.

Florida would even the score early in the second with a 30-yard Chris Howard field goal.

The theme of the game through the early second? Big plays on offense.

That proved true yet again on the first Gamecock drive of the quarter.

Kevin Harris stiff-armed his way down the sideline for a run of 39 yards, putting the Gamecocks into Parker White’s field goal territory. He drilled the 35-yard field goal. 10-13 midway through the second, South Carolina.

Jason Brown and Josh Vann went to work in the second. Two huge plays, a 50-yard completion from Brown to Vann, followed by a 24-yard touchdown between the two put the Gamecocks up by 10.

He "vannished" and reappeared in the end zone. 😏 @vannj03



South Carolina 20 - Florida 10 pic.twitter.com/l2sTfL6Z5g — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 7, 2021

South Carolina marched down the field yet again before the half, setting up a 40-yard White field goal again.

With only about a minute in the half... Emory Jones had the ball knocked out by defensive end Aaron Sterling. The ball was recovered by South Carolina’s Jabari Ellis who ran the ball in all the way for a touchdown.

10-30, Gamecocks at the half.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.