FIRST ALERT - Skies will become sunny and temperatures will drop again!

By Von Gaskin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

· A Lake Wind Advisory until 2PM today

· Sunday starting cloudy with clearing expected later

· Highs are back in the 70s next week

· In the tropics we are still watching Wanda, but it will not impact the US

First Alert Summary

Sunday an area of Low pressure / Coastal storm system will slowly move away from our coast. That will lead to gradual clearing and

daytime highs in the 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday and help bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures to the area for the workweek.

We are expecting daytime highs in the 70s for most of the week.

Forecast Update

Sunday: A few AM showers, Gradual clearing for the afternoon with temps in the mid 60s

Monday: Sunny and mild with highs in the lows in the 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with temps in the mid 70s

Veterans Day: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers

