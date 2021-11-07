‘Everybody needs to know about this:’ Midlands organizations team up for suicide prevention training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands organizations Building Better Communities and LifeSource Suicide Prevention hosted a suicide prevention training seminar for the community Saturday morning.

The event aimed to teach people how to identify signs of mental distress in themselves and others and give them the tools to respond and seek help.

Dale Brown, a suicide prevention trainer, says it’s an initiative to save lives.

“It’s a tragedy for the individual, the family, it’s a problem in the community,” said Brown.

According to data from the CDC, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in South Carolina. It’s the third leading cause for the state’s 10 to 24 age group.

“Suicide and being able to talk about suicide is something the whole community needs,” said Building Better Communities Founder Perry Bradley. “Everybody needs to know about this.

People at the event were trained to:

speak up if they have thoughts of suicide

ask others if they may need mental assistance

listen to others when they talk about mental concerns

connect people with resources for mental help

Benedict College students Oscar Wyatt and DeMarco Locklin say not seeking help for mental issues is something they often see in the black community.

“We have to be tough and we have to be strong because that’s how we’re brought up and that’s where we came from,” said Wyatt. “We need this, especially in the black community. And with me going to an HBCU, I feel like that’ll be the perfect opportunity to start.”

Brenda and Dale Brown hope that by starting a conversation about suicide, the stigma may eventually be erased.

“I think it’s easy for them to think, ‘It doesn’t pertain to me.’ And that’s what we want to change,” said Brenda. “We want to get the word out where we talk about suicide. Suicide has been a taboo subject among all generations for a long time and it’s been pushed under the table.”

Brown says it’s important to get communities involved in bigger conversations about mental health and suicide, especially the younger age groups that show higher rates of suicide.

The Browns plan to expand their training program by partnering with churches and businesses across the state.

For more information about LifeSource Suicide Prevention training, contact Dale Brown at dbrown@cgstrategies.org or Brenda Brown at bbrown@cgstrategies.org.

To learn more about Building Better Communities, visit www.bbconline.org.

To reach the Columbia suicide prevention hotline serving Calhoun, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Richland Counties, call (803) 790-HELP. For the national hotline, call 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.