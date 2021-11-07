Coastal flooding continues Sunday as King Tides push water on shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents and businesses along the Grand Strand coast are seeing more coastal flooding Sunday as King Tides continue to push water onshore.
The Pawleys Island Police Department said causeways were closed as of around 9:45 a.m. Roads such as Myrtle Avenue had already seen water inundation earlier in the morning. Officials are asking people to stay off the island until tides recede.
In Myrtle Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue said one person was rescued from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in floodwaters on Shore Drive.
HCFR said it responded with crews from North Myrtle Beach to get the person out.
No injures were reported and the roadway will be closed until waters recede.
WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in Garden City early Sunday where water was covering streets and roads in the area at around 9:45 a.m. Authoirties have also closed causeways in the Garden City area.
Shortly before going live, Jamie also captured how quickly the waters have been rising throughout the morning. A look at when the tide peaked showed inches of water heading to a business in Garden City around a half-hour later.
Over in Murrells Inlet, WMBF News was there when the goats of Goat Island were being fed earlier this morning. The MarshWalk once again saw flooding due to the high tides.
