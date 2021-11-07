SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Coastal flooding continues Sunday as King Tides push water on shore

Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for the second straight day as King Tides and...
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for the second straight day as King Tides and strong winds moved into the area.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents and businesses along the Grand Strand coast are seeing more coastal flooding Sunday as King Tides continue to push water onshore.

HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO? | SEND THEM TO US HERE

The Pawleys Island Police Department said causeways were closed as of around 9:45 a.m. Roads such as Myrtle Avenue had already seen water inundation earlier in the morning. Officials are asking people to stay off the island until tides recede.

In Myrtle Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue said one person was rescued from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in floodwaters on Shore Drive.

HCFR said it responded with crews from North Myrtle Beach to get the person out.

No injures were reported and the roadway will be closed until waters recede.

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in Garden City early Sunday where water was covering streets and roads in the area at around 9:45 a.m. Authoirties have also closed causeways in the Garden City area.

King tide flooding in Garden City.

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Shortly before going live, Jamie also captured how quickly the waters have been rising throughout the morning. A look at when the tide peaked showed inches of water heading to a business in Garden City around a half-hour later.

It never ceases to amaze me just how fast the water rises during these coastal flooding events. Taken in Garden City this morning.

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Over in Murrells Inlet, WMBF News was there when the goats of Goat Island were being fed earlier this morning. The MarshWalk once again saw flooding due to the high tides.

GOAT ISLAND DURING KING TIDE: The goat master just brought a table out for the goats on Goat Island during the King Tide. The King Tide has parts of the Marshwalk flooded again.

Posted by WMBF News on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board

Latest News

The event aimed to teach people how to identify signs of mental distress in themselves and...
‘Everybody needs to know about this:’ Midlands organizations team up for suicide prevention training
‘Everybody needs to know about this:’ Midlands organizations team up for suicide prevention...
‘Everybody needs to know about this:’ Midlands organizations team up for suicide prevention training
South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate...
SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out
wis
FIRST ALERT - Skies will become sunny and temperatures will drop again!