SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) center, celebrates with Coastal Carolina safety...
Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) center, celebrates with Coastal Carolina safety Enock Makonzo (43) after Makonzo recovered a fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football remains ranked for the 22nd straight week.

The Chanticleers checked in at No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday. It’s down one spot from last week after the Chants’ 28-8 road win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Coastal also came in at No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but did not appear in the College Football Playoff Committee’s first set of rankings released last week. The committee’s new rankings will be released Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 team after the Bulldogs defeated Missouri. Cincinatti, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon all rounded out the top five in that order.

Louisiana-Lafayette also remained at No. 24, two weeks after the Ragin’ Cajuns clinched their spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

The Chants return to Brooks Stadium on Saturday to take on Georgia State in the team’s homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Football Friday Bennett touchdown for Hammond
Hammond
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
The Carolina Panthers are ready to see their superstar running back at practice again after...
Carolina Panthers superstar RB Christian McCaffrey designated to return from injury