Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter

Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Nov. 3 finding thousands worth of drugs.

Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Investigators arrested 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson of Gene Drive, who was inside the residence during the search.

Jackson is charged with trafficking more than an ounce of cocaine, more than an ounce of crack cocaine, and multiple other charges.

In total, investigators seized:

  • 313 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $31,300
  • 30 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $3,000
  • 80 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of $800
  • $10,675 in cash
  • One firearm and a vehicle
Drugs found
Drugs found(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Jackson was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remains as the bond was denied for all charges.

“We’ve received complaints about illegal drug activity taking place in various areas and we take each complaint seriously,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We have more search warrants to execute and more arrests to make. So if you’ve made a complaint, please know that we are continually building cases and you will read about more arrests as time goes on.”

