One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Richland County early Saturday morning.

Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile marker.

The incident began in a single-vehicle collision with a 2005 Honda Civic.

This vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and the driver (not wearing a seatbelt) was ejected from the vehicle.

Following that collision, the individual ejected from the vehicle came to rest in the lanes of travel of I-20 when an unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck the individual in the road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.