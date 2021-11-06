Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County middle school teacher was cited Friday in connection with the assault of a student, deputies say.

Christine Rivers, 51, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the incident.

“The teacher reached out to the school resource officer at Beechwood Muddle School Friday afternoon to share that an incident happened between she and a student during class,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “The SRO then notified school administrators and began a review of security cam video.”

Video shows a gym class student not doing warmup exercises with other students, according to the incident report.

“Rivers can be seen in the video walking over to the student, grabbing his hair and pulling him to a different spot on the gym floor as he moved along on his hands and knees,” Koon said.

Rivers released the student’s hair and continued to lead the class in exercise, according to the report.

Rivers said she called the student’s mother and apologized but the mother said she still wants to pursue charges.

She will appear in Lexington County Magistrate Court on Dec. 1.

