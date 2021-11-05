Tim Scott joining 41 other senators in effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Republican Senator Tim Scott says he’s joining 41 other senators in trying to nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The vaccine mandate states that companies with more than 100 employees will require that those employees be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week.

According to Scott more than $14,000 in fines will be doled out for persons who don’t comply with the mandate.

The team of senators plan to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to nullify the mandate.

“President Biden is placing an undue burden on business and workers who have already faced so many difficulties throughout the pandemic,” said Scott. “Forcing a federal mandate on Americans will only decrease trust in our nation’s vaccines and harm small businesses just as they are getting back on their feet.”

MORE: 11 states file suit against Biden’s business vaccine mandate

According to Scott, the CRA can be used to overturn federal agency regulations through a joint resolution of disapproval. However, the disapproval has to be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president.

“My colleagues and I will not stand for what is simply another Washington power-grab,” said Scott.

