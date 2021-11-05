SkyView
Three arrested in connection with drug bust at Kershaw County apartments

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested in connection with a drug seizure in Lugoff.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant on November 2 and seized crack cocaine, cocaine, meth, weed, four firearms and money, according to deputies.

The suspects were also allegedly making the crack cocaine in the apartment, according to deputies.

Brandon Emanuel Wilson, 34, of Lugoff, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing crack cocaine.

Larry George Dunham, 39, of Lugoff, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Princess S. Mitchell, 37, of Lugoff, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

