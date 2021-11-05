SkyView
Sumter man arrested in connection with stolen wheels, high-speed chase

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is in jail for allegedly stealing wheels and lug nuts from a person and then getting in a high-speed chase.

Vernon Edward Gardner, 54, is accused of taking two chrome wheels and 32 lug nuts from a victim while in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Broad Street on October 30, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

After the incident, Gardner led deputies on a high-speed chase after being approached by them. He wrecked into a ditch and was arrested.

No injures were reported, according to deputies.

Gardner was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 1.

