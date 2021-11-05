Sumter man arrested, accused of hitting woman with extension cord adapter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a extension cord adapter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Russell Taylor, 40, hit the woman in the head with the adapter, causing a cut, according to warrants. The incident happened on October 20.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Taylor was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 3.

