Sumter man arrested, accused of hitting woman with extension cord adapter

Sumter man arrested, accused of hitting woman with extension cord adapter
Sumter man arrested, accused of hitting woman with extension cord adapter
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a extension cord adapter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Russell Taylor, 40, hit the woman in the head with the adapter, causing a cut, according to warrants. The incident happened on October 20.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Taylor was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 3.

