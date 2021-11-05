RCSD looking to identify burglary suspect

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help to identify a man involved in a burglary.

Deputies were called to Dutch Fork Road in Irmo on Oct. 14 for the reported burglary.

The man (in the picture below) was seen at the property where a building was broken into. A trailer and heavy landscaping equipment were taken.

With any information, please submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Tips may be made anonymously.

