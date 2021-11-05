SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with Richland County murder arrested in Michigan

police lights
police lights(WGEM)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in connection with a Richland County murder has been arrested in Michigan, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The murder happened on April 13 at 7648 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex where they found Braeden Heath,19, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Braeden Heath pictured with Leon Lott at a National Night Out event.
Braeden Heath pictured with Leon Lott at a National Night Out event.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Heath was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to deputies.

On September 9, Ameria Capers, 24, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

When Capers charges were announced, deputies said they were searching for a man in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have now charged Sherman Jones, 21, with murder. Jones was arrested in Saginaw, Michigan by local authorities on November 1.

Jones will be extradited to SC to face charges.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A WIS investigation into Kershaw County law enforcement records found the sheriff was presented...
KCSO documents show 2nd instance where Sheriff knew of deputy’s behavior before alleged assault
Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
FILE photo of Gummy candy coated with THC
Midlands students sent to hospital after eating drug-infused candy
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
crime scene tape
Suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting that caused Midlands high school lockout

Latest News

Virtual job fair for SC veterans
Virtual job fair for SC veterans
South Carolina’s attorney general says the state has joined four other states and several...
SC, other states begin legal battle against federal vaccine mandate
Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Nationwide ‘Dig In Day’ happening this Saturday