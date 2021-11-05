Man wanted in connection with Richland County murder arrested in Michigan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in connection with a Richland County murder has been arrested in Michigan, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The murder happened on April 13 at 7648 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex where they found Braeden Heath,19, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Braeden Heath pictured with Leon Lott at a National Night Out event. (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Heath was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to deputies.

On September 9, Ameria Capers, 24, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

When Capers charges were announced, deputies said they were searching for a man in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have now charged Sherman Jones, 21, with murder. Jones was arrested in Saginaw, Michigan by local authorities on November 1.

Jones will be extradited to SC to face charges.

