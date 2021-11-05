Sumter Man in custody after isolated fatal shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is in custody after an isolated fatal shooting on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Sumter County deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting incident. The residence of the incident was located at the 1000 block of Vaughn Street.

Deputies say they made contact with Edward Miller, 50, who stated he shot the victim, 48-year-old Shaun Rich.

Miller was taken into custody without incident. Rich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rich’s autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Miller is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

A first appearance hearing for Miller will be held Saturday morning at the detention center.

This incident is still under investigation.

