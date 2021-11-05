SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Man in custody after isolated fatal shooting

Edward Miller
Edward Miller(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is in custody after an isolated fatal shooting on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Sumter County deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting incident. The residence of the incident was located at the 1000 block of Vaughn Street.

Deputies say they made contact with Edward Miller, 50, who stated he shot the victim, 48-year-old Shaun Rich.

Miller was taken into custody without incident. Rich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rich’s autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Miller is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

A first appearance hearing for Miller will be held Saturday morning at the detention center.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed
A WIS investigation into Kershaw County law enforcement records found the sheriff was presented...
KCSO documents show 2nd instance where Sheriff knew of deputy’s behavior before alleged assault
FILE photo of Gummy candy coated with THC
Midlands students sent to hospital after eating drug-infused candy
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
crime scene tape
Suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting that caused Midlands high school lockout

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Windy, scattered showers Saturday; much warmer next week
South Carolina’s attorney general says the state has joined four other states and several...
SC, other states begin legal battle against federal vaccine mandate
Deputies were called to Dutch Fork Road in Irmo on Oct. 14 for a reported burglary.
RCSD looking to identify burglary suspect
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,997 new coronavirus cases, 1,144 hospitalizations; percent positive drops to 4%