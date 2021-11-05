SkyView
Home for the Holidays, Again

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a gala you can enjoy right from the comfort of your living room? The Home for the Holidays, Again online gala benefits the Killingsworth Home in downtown Columbia. And you’re invited to the signature event.

Reverend Schrendria Robinson is the executive director of the Killingsworth Home. And Jenny Middleton is a board member and the fundraising chair. They joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the many women being helped through the Killingsworth Home.

Home for the Holidays, Again, the 2021 Killingsworth fundraising online gala, is Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fashion show, saxophonist performance, resident and donor spotlights, and door prizes make it possible to raise the money needed to empower, protect, and promote the lives of women.

Admission is free. 

Register at www.Killingsworth-Home.com

