Gas truck overturns in Midlands neighborhood, road closed

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas truck has overturned in an Irmo neighborhood, closing a road.

Irmo Fire Department officials say the turnover happened early Friday morning on Nursery Road near Fork Avenue between Coldstream Drive and Lake Murray Boulevard.

Assistant Fire Chief Sloane Valentino said the truck is stable but there are minor leaks. Fire officials will have to full offload the truck which will take most of the day.

The cold took away most of the chance for vapor to escape, according to officials. At this time, the scene is stable and safe.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

