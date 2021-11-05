First Alert Forecast: Windy, scattered showers Saturday; much warmer next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our wild ride of weather will continue into your weekend. However, better weather is on the way.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a few showers are possible (20-30%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

· Your entire weekend will not be a washout. In fact, we’ll have a mixed bag of weather.

· A few scattered showers are possible in parts of the Midlands Saturday, especially for the central and eastern Midlands. This will all depend on the track of an area of low pressure near our coast. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be cool, reaching the low to mid 50s.

· It will also be windy at times Saturday into Sunday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

· Highs are back in the 70s next week, even for Veterans Day!

· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime late Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain as an area of low pressure approaches our coast. The rain will be light. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

This weekend, expect a mixed bag of weather. In fact, we’ll see clouds, rain, windy conditions and even sunshine.

On Saturday, have your rain gear handy. Low pressure will likely strengthen near the South Carolina coast, giving way to more clouds and a chance of wet weather, especially for the central and eastern Midlands and toward the coast. The rain will be light to moderate.

Right now, rain chances are around 40-50%. That means at least half of the Midlands will see rain and the other half might not see a single drop. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

On top of the chance for rain, we’ll have to deal with gusty winds this weekend. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands from 5 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday. We’re expecting winds to gust up to 35 mph or higher.

An isolated shower is possible early Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%. Then, our skies will gradually clear to see some sunshine late morning into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep!

High temperatures will climb back into the 70s next week. In fact, from Monday through Wednesday, highs will rise into the low to mid 70s with sunshine in the forecast.

By Veterans Day next Thursday, highs will be around 73 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tropics: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue to spin near the Azores as it weakens over the next few days.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40-50%). Windy & Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Early Isolated Shower (20%). Gradual Clearing. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

