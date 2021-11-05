SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Boebert celebrates GOP wins with ‘Brandon’ dress

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Lauren Boebert, then-Republican candidate for the...
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Lauren Boebert, then-Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado's vast 3rd Congressional District, attends a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. The district's newest representative, Boebert, is an unabashed, social media-savvy loyalist of former President Donald Trump who, like her fellow first-term colleague GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is stoking controversy with her far-right views and defiant actions. But unlike Greene, Boebert doesn't hail from an overwhelmingly GOP, safe district. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMBF) - Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) put her own spin on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) “Tax the Rich” dress with a message after the GOP won key races in the latest election.

The first-term lawmaker wore a red dress emblazoned with the anti-Biden cry, “Let’s Go Brandon” to her meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. She posted the photo on Twitter with the caption “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement!”

The Trump campaign team sent out an email last month selling “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts for donations of $45 or more.

Ocasio-Cortez wore her original “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala in September.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Missing man: body found after night boating in near 2-week search
Deputies say they executed the search at Furman Field Road in Rembert and seized cocaine, crack...
Search warrant yields thousands worth of drugs in Sumter
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great...
Gamecocks defeat Florida Gators soundly, put 40 points on the board
Troopers say that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 75-mile...
One dead in Richland Co. hit-and-run collision
Lexington County School District One placed Rivers on administrative leave Friday following the...
Lexington Co. teacher cited for dragging student by hair, deputies say

Latest News

South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate...
SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out
South Carolina’s attorney general says the state has joined four other states and several...
SC, other states begin legal battle against federal vaccine mandate
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman Gary Gensler...
Tim Scott joining 41 other senators in effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate
Benjamin’s endorsement becomes critical as the Mayoral race heads to a runoff between Daniel...
Mayor Steve Benjamin endorses Tameika Isaac Devine