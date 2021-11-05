Boebert celebrates GOP wins with ‘Brandon’ dress

(WMBF) - Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) put her own spin on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) “Tax the Rich” dress with a message after the GOP won key races in the latest election.

The first-term lawmaker wore a red dress emblazoned with the anti-Biden cry, “Let’s Go Brandon” to her meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. She posted the photo on Twitter with the caption “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement!”

The Trump campaign team sent out an email last month selling “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts for donations of $45 or more.

Ocasio-Cortez wore her original “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala in September.

