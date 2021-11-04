SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County
The video appears to show one student on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd
Election Day
Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff

Latest News

Teen killed in Richland County shooting
Teen arrested in connection with teen shot dead near playground
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: DOJ conducting cyber crackdown