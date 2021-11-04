SkyView
Where can you get a COVID shot for kids in the Midlands?

child receiving vaccine(Gray TV)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHEC, there are 250 pediatric providers in the state and 436,352 South Carolina children in the 5-11 age range.

[please embed https://twitter.com/scdhec/status/1455979506829758467]

The shot is a two-dose series and according to DHEC, you don’t get the full benefit of the vaccine until two weeks after your second dose. In South Carlina, there have been 56,464 cases of COVID among children 5-11, according to data from the health agency.

Below are where you can find a shot

Prisma Health

12 Medical Park Rd., Columbia, SC 29203

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-noon

(Closed Closed Thursday, Nov. 25–Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving)

Walk-ins available

More info 

19 Calhoun St., Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Walk-ins available

More info 

Lexington Medical Center

Brookland Baptist Church 1066 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, SC 29169

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Walk-ins available

More info

MUSC Columbia

1730 Henderson St. Columbia, SC 29201

Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Walk-ins available

More info

