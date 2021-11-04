West Columbia mobile home fire under control

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Dept. along with Lexington Fire has controlled a mobile home fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fire occurred around 3 p.m. near Augusta Road and Pineview Road.

The firehose has been removed from the street and there are no road closures.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

