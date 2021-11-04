SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

West Columbia mobile home fire under control

Officials say the fire occurred around 3 p.m. near Augusta Road and Pineview Road.
Officials say the fire occurred around 3 p.m. near Augusta Road and Pineview Road.(KFYR)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Dept. along with Lexington Fire has controlled a mobile home fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fire occurred around 3 p.m. near Augusta Road and Pineview Road.

The firehose has been removed from the street and there are no road closures.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
The video appears to show one student on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County identified
Gov. McMaster
McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
McMaster to issue order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
According to court records, both men are charged with presenting a false claim for an insurance...
Court documents show Murdaugh and Curtis Smith indicted by grand jury in failed suicide-for-hire scheme
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 727 COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths Thursday
wis
First Alert Forecast: Chilly with some drizzle today, staying cool rest of the week