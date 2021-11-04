SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting that caused Midlands high school lockout

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that caused Westwood High School to go on lockout.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the 300 block of Glen Dornoch Way to reports of a shooting on October 13 around 7 a.m. There, they found a man unresponsive in the yard of a home with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The shooting caused Westwood High School to go into a lockout as deputies searched for the suspects.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from the four men attempting to rob the victim.

These are their names and charges:

  • Tyler Hill, 32, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy
  • Eric Bolar, 34, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • Antonio Leslie, 30, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy
  • Antonio Ivery, 40, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen pistol

All four men were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County
The video appears to show one student on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd
Election Day
Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 727 COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths Thursday
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
Garia Rogers
Deputies: Sumter runaway teen returns home
FILE photo of Gummy candy coated with THC
Midlands students sent to hospital after eating drug-infused candy