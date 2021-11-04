Suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting that caused Midlands high school lockout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that caused Westwood High School to go on lockout.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the 300 block of Glen Dornoch Way to reports of a shooting on October 13 around 7 a.m. There, they found a man unresponsive in the yard of a home with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The shooting caused Westwood High School to go into a lockout as deputies searched for the suspects.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from the four men attempting to rob the victim.

These are their names and charges:

Tyler Hill, 32, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy

Eric Bolar, 34, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Antonio Leslie, 30, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy

Antonio Ivery, 40, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen pistol

All four men were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.