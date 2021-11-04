SkyView
Rabid Fox found in Blythewood, DHEC urges caution

This is a file photo of a fox. (CHARLOTTE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC is urging caution after a rabid fox was found in the Blythewood area.

The fox was found on November 2 and is now dead, according to officials.

DHEC says that if your pet is found with unknown wounds, consider that they could have been exposed to the rabies virus and contact officials.

Use caution when handling your pets and avoid contact with their wounds and saliva. Take your pet to the vet so the wounds can be treated and they can be given a rabies vaccination.

Proof of rabies vaccinations is required by state law.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website.

