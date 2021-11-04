SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

McMaster to issue order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from issuing or enforcing vaccine mandates in response to what he calls an "overreach" from the Joe Biden Administration.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order to bar any state cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate.

McMaster made the announcement Thursday afternoon, the same day the federal government announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. The government also extended a deadline for federal contractors.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says approximately 84 million U.S. workers will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. OSHA says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden Administration,” McMaster said. “Stunned is the word. I have never seen a president go out of bounds as much, out of bounds of the law, as this one.”

McMaster said he will also require all state agencies, including the 19 cabinet agencies, to report to him “any inquiry or request for vaccination from the federal government.”

McMaster called vaccine mandates from the White House “blatantly unconstitutional” and said on Twitter they “are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.”

He said South Carolina joined a lawsuit led by Georgia against a federal contractor vaccine mandate. Six other states have also joined that lawsuit and he said additional states may join later.

“I presume we will have to be fighting this thing all the way to the Supreme Court on multiple fronts,” McMaster said.

The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or potentially face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

The new rules are aimed at the approximately 65 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
The video appears to show one student on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County identified
Gov. McMaster
McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

Officials say the fire occurred around 3 p.m. near Augusta Rd. and Pineview.
West Columbia mobile home fire under control
According to court records, both men are charged with presenting a false claim for an insurance...
Court documents show Murdaugh and Curtis Smith indicted by grand jury in failed suicide-for-hire scheme
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 727 COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths Thursday
wis
First Alert Forecast: Chilly with some drizzle today, staying cool rest of the week