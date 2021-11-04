Mayor Steve Benjamin endorses Tameika Isaac Devine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin has officially endorsed mayoral candidate Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia.

Benjamin’s endorsement becomes critical as the Mayoral race heads to a runoff between Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine.

RELATED | All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race

“I’ve been thankful and proud to serve our city for the last 12 years,” Benjamin wrote.

“As we enter the next phase of this mayoral race, it is vitally important to me to ensure that our city chooses the leader who is the most qualified, most experienced, and the clear choice to move Columbia forward and that is Councilwoman Tameika Issac Devine,” Benjamin continued. “From investing in good public safety, never raising your taxes & revitalizing Main Street & Columbia’s small businesses, former Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine is the leader who is best able to pick up the reins of progress. I enthusiastically support her candidacy.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.