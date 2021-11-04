SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mayor Steve Benjamin endorses Tameika Isaac Devine

Benjamin’s endorsement becomes critical as the Mayoral race heads to a runoff between Daniel...
Benjamin’s endorsement becomes critical as the Mayoral race heads to a runoff between Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin has officially endorsed mayoral candidate Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia.

Benjamin’s endorsement becomes critical as the Mayoral race heads to a runoff between Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine.

RELATED | All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race

“I’ve been thankful and proud to serve our city for the last 12 years,” Benjamin wrote.

“As we enter the next phase of this mayoral race, it is vitally important to me to ensure that our city chooses the leader who is the most qualified, most experienced, and the clear choice to move Columbia forward and that is Councilwoman Tameika Issac Devine,” Benjamin continued. “From investing in good public safety, never raising your taxes & revitalizing Main Street & Columbia’s small businesses, former Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine is the leader who is best able to pick up the reins of progress. I enthusiastically support her candidacy.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced an arrest after a shooting Wednesday...
Man arrested after shooting left multiple Richland Co. schools on lockdown
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
The video appears to show one student on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County identified
Gov. McMaster
McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
All votes are in for the Columbia Mayoral race
Generally -- the candidate with the most votes in the general election wins in the runoff.
Mayor Benjamin not yet endorsing either mayoral candidate
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during January 6 capitol breach
Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated...
Jayroe to become first female mayor in Georgetown