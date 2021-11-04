Mayor Banjamin not yet endorsing either mayoral candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Election day is over, all eyes are on November 16th as the two top mayoral candidates face off once again in a runoff election.

Both candidates must raise money and get their supporters out to vote, according to experts.

WIS talked to political science professor Robert Oldendick who said generally -- the candidate with the most votes in the general election wins in the runoff.

Oldendick said many of the voters who voted the first time simply won’t vote next time because turnout is much lower in the runoff election. He believes some of candidate Sam Johnson’s supporters will shift and vote for Devine since Devine and Johnson have shared interests.

However, he says a lot of the voters won’t return to the polls because their candidate lost.

“I would expect the race will tighten up in terms of supporters of Johnson’s given issues and characteristics,” said Oldendick. “Some supporters will switch to Devine, not Rickenmann. So while he should be the favorite it will be a close race.”

WIS reached out to Mayor Benjamin’s office, but they aren’t announcing who they will endorse yet. That also goes for Sam Johnson and Moe Baddourah.

“I want to thank everyone who voted. We ran a great campaign that addressed a lot of important issues,” said Baddourah. “I wish the two remaining candidates the best of luck. I will be at the polls in two weeks, and I encourage everyone to get out and vote.”

Professor Oldendick says we will see a lot more TV ads in the next two weeks as the race between the two really heats up.

