LIVE: Sen. Scott speaks at Columbia Urban League dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League holds its 54th Equal Opportunity Day Dinner.

The theme: “Common Ground: A Pathway to Equity, Equality, and Inclusion.”

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is the keynote speaker. Scott is the only African American Republican U.S. Senator. He is one of only three African American Senators.

“With all the divisiveness that is so prevalent in today’s society, we need to take a breather and find common ground to address these challenges and opportunities,” said James T. McLawhorn, Jr., president, and CEO of the Columbia Urban League. “Senator Scott’s leadership on the George Floyd policing bill represents a significant effort to find common ground in the social justice movement as this country faces a racial reckoning.”

The event is being held at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina.

Due to COVID protocol, seating is limited.

