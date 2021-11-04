First Alert: Patchy frost expected Friday morning; a few showers are possible Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our wild ride of weather continues! However, better weather is on the way.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Friday morning is a First Alert for areas of patchy frost.

· A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Temperatures could fall as low as the low to mid 30s Friday morning, which could produce some frost. Think about the pets, plants and your elderly neighbors.

· By Friday afternoon, we’ll still have plenty of clouds in the area, but we’ll see some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· A few showers are possible in parts of the area Saturday, especially east. This will all depend on the track of an area of low pressure near our coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· Highs are back in the 70s next week, even for Veterans Day!

· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime late Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect a cold night. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s, cold enough for some patchy frost to form.

So, heads up! Friday morning is a First Alert. If the clouds clear out enough, temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. That’s why a Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The Frost Advisory is in effect for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Newberry and Saluda counties. Make sure you check on the pets, the plants and your elderly neighbors. If the clouds don’t clear the area overnight into Friday morning, we won’t have as much frost in the Midlands, so keep that in mind.

As we move through the day Friday, highs will climb into the upper 50s under partly sunny skies. A late night shower is not out of the question.

By Saturday, some of the forecast models are still hinting at an area of low pressure developing near the South Carolina coast, giving way to more clouds and a chance of wet weather, especially for the eastern Midlands and toward the coast. Right now, rain chances are around 30%, again mainly east. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday, then climb into the mid 60s by Sunday. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep!

High temperatures will climb back into the 70s next week. In fact, by Veterans Day next Thursday, highs will be around 73 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tropics: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue to spin near the Azores as it weakens over the next few days.

Tonight: Clouds Around. Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Alert Day Friday: Patchy AM Frost. Partly Sunny. Isolated Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Morning temps in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers, especially east (30%). Still Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

