2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas

By KTVT staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) - A family wants to know how two children were mistakenly given adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic run by the city’s health department.

It happened on Sunday at a pop-up clinic set up at Mount Hebron Church even though the vaccine wasn’t approved for kids until Tuesday.

The parents said nurses running the clinic recommended the shot and offered a consent form that showed those aged 5 through 11 are eligible.

Their 6-year-old son as well as a 7-year-old neighbor boy received an adult dose - three times the recommended amount.

“We found out after the fact that the vials for the children’s vaccine should have been different. The needles should have been different. It should have been labeled specifically for kids, so where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them they could go ahead and offer it?” said Julian Gonzalez, the father of one of the kids who received an adult vaccine dose.

In a statement, the city said they’re investigating how the error occurred.

The family of the 6-year-old said he’s experienced moderate side-effects, while the condition of the other boy is not known.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

